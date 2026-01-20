Blonde Kate stuns in photos with Prince William during rare joint engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday undertook a rare joint engagement as they travelled to Scotland together.

The couple's social media team shared a picture and a couple of clips featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit.

Their picture with two horse sculptures was captioned, "Meeting Duke and Baron". Starting the day in Scotland at The Kelpies, learning about the mythology and remarkable craftsmanship behind these."

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales also visited Stirling and Falkirk in Scotland.

The couple visited the National Curling Academy and met members of Team GB and Paralympics Curling Teams to hear about their training ahead of the games before taking part in a curling game on the ice.

Two clips of William and Kate taking part in the game were also posted to the Stories of the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account.











