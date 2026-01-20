OpenAI and ServiceNow team up to embed ChatGPT in business workflows

OpenAI and ServiceNow have signed a three-year deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI models into ServiceNow’s platforms. The partnership allows businesses to use AI agents that can perform tasks independently, from IT operations to customer service.

Specific financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal includes a revenue commitment from ServiceNow to OpenAI.

“Enterprises want OpenAI intelligence applied directly into ServiceNow workflows,” said OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap. It's the agentic and multimodal experiences that really impress customers, making AI a teammate in ServiceNow. The move follows a trend seen at Salesforce, SAP and Workday, where AI agents are becoming a standard part of enterprise software.

With the speech-centric model of OpenAI, ServiceNow will develop AI voice agents to perform customer service-related tasks.

Speaking on the development, Amit Zavery, ServiceNow President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Product Officer, said that with AI models for computer use, agents will be able to perform IT tasks such as restarting computers or even accessing legacy systems such as mainframes. This reduces reliance on human intervention and improves operational efficiency.

ServiceNow engineers will work hand-in-hand with the technical team at OpenAI to build AI agent-enabled products. Forward-deployed engineers will support customers in the adoption and utilisation of the AI features.

Zavery emphasised that ServiceNow's open platform allows for unique integrations with different AI providers based on their expertise in: