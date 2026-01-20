North Carolina woman accused of serving victims with poisoned drinks

A woman has been arrested in the US after police linked her to two murders nearly two decades apart by allegedly serving poisoned drinks.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Gudrun Casper-Leinenkugel now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following a months-long investigation.

Fox Carolina reports the authorities said she was charged over the 2025 death of Leela Livis, as well as the attempted murder of two other victims during the same period.

As the case unfolded, detectives uncovered evidence tying her to the 2007 killing of Michael Schmidt, reopening a case that had gone unsolved for years.

According to arrest warrants, the accused allegedly laced the victims’ drinks with acetonitrile, a toxic chemical more commonly used in industrial processes. Investigators believe the substance was deliberately added to drinks.

US health agencies warn that acetonitrile can cause serious harm to the nervous system, particularly with prolonged or concentrated exposure.

In total, she has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and three counts related to the illegal distribution of food and beverages.

She remains in custody of the police and the investigation is ongoing.