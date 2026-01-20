David Beckham speaks out after son Brooklyn Beckham's shocking post

David Beckham on Brooklyn Beckham's post on Instagram: 'Dangerous'

Earlier, Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram to give the internet a look at his sour relationship with his family. Now, his father, David Beckham, breaks the silence on the controversy, though indirectly.



Appearing on CNBC’s program Squawk Box, the English footballer weighs in on the use of social media, stating, “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad."

Then, without naming his son, he says, “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."

“But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," the actor adds.

He continues, "And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them."

"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

His statement comes after a question about the family rift he avoided during his appearance at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 56th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the post that sparked the drama was Brooklyn accusing his father and mother of damaging his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.



