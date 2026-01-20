Therapist killed in office as former client launches knife attack

A licensed mental health counsellor was killed in a stabbing at her office after a former client turned violent, in a case that has shocked the local community.

Rebecca White was attacked on January 19 at a counselling centre in the 900 block of Lee Road.

Authorities say she was stabbed after refusing to let the suspect into her office and later died in hospital from her injuries, WFTV Orlando reports.

According to authorities, the attacker was Michael Smith, a former client of Ms White. Investigators say Smith arrived at the office demanding to see her. When she refused to open the door, he produced a knife and launched an attack.

A second victim was seriously injured while attempting to intervene. He had just finished a therapy session with Ms White moments before the attack unfolded. Despite his injuries, the man managed to call 911 during the assault.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing and found Ms White critically injured at the scene. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, officials said.

The following morning, on January 20, deputies discovered Smith’s body. Early indications suggest he died by suicide, according to investigators. No further suspects are being sought.

Ms White was described in official reports as a licensed mental health counsellor.

The case remains under review, with officials saying no additional information will be released at this stage, according to law enforcement authorities.