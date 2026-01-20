AI startup raises $480 million at $4.5 billion valuation in earlier gains

The new AI startup “Humans&” has marked good gains at the initial stages.

As reported by Reuters, Humans& raises $480 million at $4.5 billion valuation in seed round.

The round was led by Ron Conway's SV Angel and co-founder ⁠Georges Harik, while ‌Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's VC arm, GV, among other venture capital investors, also participated.

The new AI startup Humans& is a new AI startup founded by xAI researcher Eric Zelikman and other top AI talent, aiming to create "human-centered" AI.

It deeply understands and collaborates with users, focusing on personalized systems that learn preferences and goals, rather than just general intelligence, with plans to raise significant funding at a high valuation, noted for its ambitious goal of human-machine synergy.

Nvidia has emerged ‍as a key backer of AI startups as demand for its chip’s surges, taking stakes in companies that rely heavily on its computing hardware.

Moreover, Humans& said it intends to develop AI systems that ‌can plan and learn over longer periods of time, work alongside other AI systems and remember past interactions while closely linking its research work with the products it builds.

The startup’s founding team includes researchers and engineers from major AI labs and ⁠institutions such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Meta.

Harik was Google's seventh employee and played a central role in the company's early growth. He worked on the launch of ‍Gmail, initiated Google ⁠Docs and led Google's acquisition of Android.

Eric Zelikman, co-founder and CEO, previously worked at Elon Musk's xAI, where ⁠he contributed to training data for Grok-2.

His research background includes work ‌on reasoning-focused reinforcement learning methods.

The tech community is eyeing for its big success after new gains.