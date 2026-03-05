Senate prioritizes Housing as Crypto bill hits new impasse, stalling Trump’s ‘Clarity Act’ agenda

A heated debate over landmark crypto legislation is ongoing, following the banks’ surprising revelation that they could not back a compromise pushed by the White House. This recent development, which has cast doubt on whether the bill will pass this year, fueled criticism from President Trump, who accused industry leaders of trying to undermine it. Currently, crypto companies are operating in uncharted territory, which executives say has hampered their businesses.

The bill stalled in January due to a provision allowing stablecoin issuers and crypto firms to offer income- generating assets and other rewards. These products could lure away bank deposits, making it difficult for banks to fund lending.

Meanwhile, a compromise was reached for crypto companies, but banks have said they cannot support it. Banks still want to impose limits on the rewards that can be issued in line with a senior White House official's remark. According to banking industry sources, lenders believe the activities permitted for these companies could trigger “deposit flight.” Some senators backed the banks’ position, and the industry believes that with their support it can secure a better deal.

For years, crypto companies have campaigned legislation that establishes when crypto tokens are investment contracts or commodities. The industry spent more than $119 million backing pro-crypto candidates in 2024, seeking to advance the Clarity Act and a separate bill paving the way for wider stablecoin adoption. While current law imposes a ban on stablecoin issuers paying interests, banks say it creates a loophole that allows crypto exchanges to bypass the rules.

In this connection, Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association said, “the path to a workable agreement is clearer than it was a month ago.”

Key challenges facing the Senate Crypto bill

The bill requires support from at least seven Democrats in the Senate to officially pass. While some democrats want the bill to ban elected officials from profiting from Crypto, other lawmakers have called for the inclusion of tighter anti-money laundering rules. Currently, the Senate Banking Committee is working to reconcile its draft with the Senate Agriculture Committee’s version. The final compromise must then compete for floor time with other priorities, including house policy reforms. In an uncertain global climate, the bill has become even more challenging as the world watches.