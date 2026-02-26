Singapore's Grab plans AI-driven expansion and new services to boost profit by 2028

Grab Holdings, the Southeast Asian supper application has unveiled a bold roadmap to triple its adjusted profit by 2028. The prominent top delivery firm is betting on artificial intelligence and the expansion of new services, such as online groceries and financial products.

In line with recent announcements, Southeast Asia ride-hailing has shifted from subsidy-fueled expansion to a profitability push. Companies are now contending with rising operating costs while seeking AI-optimized super applications to monetise financial services.

Grab is efficiently working to achieve its targets by 2028 as users already use Grab frequently so the company can bundle services-such as mobility, food delivery and groceries-at lower cost. Operating in more than 900 cities across Southeast Asia, Grab is working to expand its financial services and can use its ecosystem data more precisely than conventional banks.

Grab is currently exploring the development of AI agents to bolster loyalty through automated assistants for drivers and merchants. While Grab collaborates with foundational model providers such as OpenAI, the company is seeking to use their technology to build its own proprietary agents rather than integrating with popular chatbots such as ChatGPT.

This shift represents a significant transition from “growth at all costs” toward a high-efficiency AI era. The triple-profit milestone targeted for 2028 underscores the strength of Grab’s ecosystem; in food delivery and digital banking, and it is now positioned to generate significant returns.