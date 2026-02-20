Tesla expands Cybertruck lineup with affordable model in US, slashes Cyberbeast price to boost demand

Tesla introduced a new cheaper affordable version of its Cybertuck in the US on Thursday, marking a significant move to offer a more cost-effective option in the lineup. The company has effectively worked to reduce the price of the Cyberbeast-its most expensive model-cutting it to $99,990 from $114,990.

The price reduction suggests that Tesla is looking to discontinue its “Luxe Package” for the model, which included the FSD supervision version and free access to its supercharging network. The package was added to the lineup in August when Tesla raised Cybertruck prices.

Tesla has launched a new all-wheel drive version of its best-selling Model Y SUV priced at $41,990. This new variant is only $2,000 more expensive than the entry level rear-wheel-drive-model.

It has been observed that price cuts have become a central part of Tesla’s strategy seeking to lower entry prices heading into 2026 and attract more buyers without waiting for the launch of new mass-market vehicles as reported by Reuters.

As US demand surges, Tesla began expanding CyberTruck availability overseas. The company has confirmed that deliveries in the UAE began earlier than previously planned. Following this, orders have also opened in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with pricing starting at 435,000 riyals ($116,000) in Saudi Arabia.