Uber enters seven new European markets in major food-delivery expansion

Uber reportedly plans to roll out its delivery business in seven new European countries, marking a significant move to revamp its efforts in the multi-billion-euro food delivery market. The latest plans aim to capture a large share of the massive market through an aggressive expansion.

Recent plans by the US based company are to launch services in markets including Czech Republic, Greece and Romania hoping to deliver an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years, as reported by The Financial Times.

In this regard Susan Anderson, global head of delivery at Uber said, “It’s time to raise the bar, shake things up and deliver better value across the category.”

This expansion targets market penetration into Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Norway. Earlier this week, Uber agreed to acquire the delivery arm of Turkey’s Getir from Emirati-controlling shareholder Mubadala to elevate its Turkish footprints. The European market plays a predominant role in Uber’s 2026 revenue goals.

The company’s arrival promises to raise the bar by delivering high standards and high value, potentially catalyzing a new era of competition across the continent’s multibillion-euro delivery ecosystem.