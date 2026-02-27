Netflix, Paramount shares surge following resolution of Warner Bros bidding war

Netflix reportedly jumped more than 9% premarket on Friday after the months-long battle for Warner Bros. Discovery reached a surprising closure today as investors appreciated its decision to exit the fight, while Paramount rose about 10% on winning the race for some of the world’s most prominent highly prized TV and film assets.

The conclusion of the months-long bidding war has shifted the spotlight to the intense antitrust scrutiny that the Paramount-Warner Bros tie will face in the US and Europe.

Netflix said that the surge in prices required to stay in line had climbed beyond what it considered financially sound. “The bid always looked like a mix of offence and defence-shoring up content and scale while keeping competition from gaining any edge-but at a very high price.” said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

In this connection, analysts at Morningstar said: “In the US, we believe Paramount has a good enough relationship with the presidential administration to ease concerns, and the Department of Justice has set a precedent in overlooking the merger of major studios when Disney bought Fox.”

The recent deal between Paramount and Warner Bros could hold serious ramifications for the future of one of the US’s biggest news brands. On Thursday, chief executive David Ellison welcomed the Warner Bros board’s decision in favor of Paramount's offer. He said in a statement that Warner Bros shareholders “superior value, certainty and speed to closing.”

Netflix officially withdrew its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant move to effectively end a high-stakes bidding war and clears the path for a merger between Paramount Skydance and WBD.

Following the fight for Warner Bros, the Paramount consortium-backed by billionaire Larry Elloosn and led by his son-also boosted its termination fee to $7 billion and substantially expanded its financing commitments.