All set for PTI workers’ convention to be held today

A workers’ convention of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District South will be held today and preparations have been completed to make the event successful. PTI leaders, including Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi, have also taken up responsibilities to make the convention memorable.
In this regard, Qureshi visited different areas of the city and booted the enthusiasm of workers. On this occasion, he said that they were with Imran Khan's policies and they believed that he could take the country out of the current crisis. Banners, stickers and reception camps have been set up all over the city for the workers’ convention, while invitations have also been issued.
The event to be held at II Chandragar Road’s Railway Ground will officially start at 5pm in which President Murad Sheikh and General Secretary Yasir Baloch will welcome the people and workers, and key party leaders and officials will address it.
Two more patients of the coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, taking the death toll in the province to 7,582.This was...
The mystery behind the alleged abduction-cum-rape of three teenage girls in Karachi’s Azizabad area is yet to be...
A man lost his life after he set himself on fire at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday night. After getting...
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers on a petition filed by Pakistan...
Junaid Zuberi has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the National Academy of Performing Arts .According...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday proposed a mega city government setup to run the affairs...