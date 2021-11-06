All set for PTI workers’ convention to be held today

A workers’ convention of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District South will be held today and preparations have been completed to make the event successful. PTI leaders, including Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi, have also taken up responsibilities to make the convention memorable.

In this regard, Qureshi visited different areas of the city and booted the enthusiasm of workers. On this occasion, he said that they were with Imran Khan's policies and they believed that he could take the country out of the current crisis. Banners, stickers and reception camps have been set up all over the city for the workers’ convention, while invitations have also been issued.

The event to be held at II Chandragar Road’s Railway Ground will officially start at 5pm in which President Murad Sheikh and General Secretary Yasir Baloch will welcome the people and workers, and key party leaders and officials will address it.