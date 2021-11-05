New food security policy will help bolster agri yield: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan said on Thursday that the new food security policy approved by the provincial cabinet would help increase agricultural production and bring a positive change in the lives of people in general and farmers in particular.

Being the backbone of the country’s economy, he said the government had accorded highest priorities to agriculture and livestock sectors on which billions of rupees were being spent to increase agriculture productivity and income of farmers as well as the growers of different crops.

Despite enormous agriculture and livestock income generation’s potential, the minister said these key sectors were overlooked by the previous governments, which resultantly could not achieve the substantial progress.

Speaking at a function on the eve of the retirement of officers of Agriculture and Livestock Department, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had introduced key reforms and launched important projects to bolster agriculture and livestock besides improving socioeconomic condition of farmers in line with the Prime Minister’s Vision.

He said officials of the department were accountable before masses and they have to work hard with dedication and honesty to serve the people with best of their abilities for speedy development and agricultural growth.

The minister said officers have to set an example of showing an excellent performance by ensuring speedy implementation and execution of all ongoing projects to take full advantage of the rich agriculture’s potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said work on ongoing mega agriculture projects under the PM’s National Agricultural Programme had been expedited in the province, which would bring a green revolution in the agriculture sector in the province.

Later, the minister distributed shields among the retired officers and appreciated their services.