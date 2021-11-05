Russia concerned at Daesh activities in Afghanistan

MOSCOW: The Russian Federation is concerned by the activities of Daesh in Afghanistan following a recent complex attack conducted by Daesh affiliates on a military hospital in the city of Kabul.
“I can confirm that the terrorist and drug threats coming from Afghanistan’s territory, as well as the general situation in these areas in that country, are still a pressing problem for us. I can state with regret that the situation has not changed after the Taliban came to power,” said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. She also expressed concern over the possible establishment of US bases in the region. However, the Islamic Emirate said that it would not allow anyone to use Afghanistan as a threat against other countries.
“The Islamic Emirate has full control of Afghanistan and it assures the neighboring, regional and world countries that there will be no threat against them from this country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. “But in return, these countries should also engage with Afghanistan.”
