Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer kicked out of courtroom for using foul language

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, was kicked out of the courtroom during a hearing Wednesday after he repeatedly misbehaved and used foul language.

Forensic sketch artist Amir Shahzad, meanwhile, appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad and recorded his statement in the case. During today’s hearing, the forensic artist told the court that he accurately drew the crime scene map of Noor Mukadam's murder. Additional sessions Judge Atta Rabbani heard the case.

Zahir Jaffer, the key accused in the murder case, again tried to disrupt the hearing and started calling out "Hamza, Hamza" loudly in the courtroom. “This is my court and I have to say something,” he shouted, without regard for courtroom decorum.

Despite a warning, Zahir continued using inappropriate language in the courtroom. Meanwhile, the court directed the police to remove him, but Zahir grabbed a police inspector by the neck when he tried to comply with the court’s order.

It was reported that even four policemen couldn't bring Zahir under control. It took more than four cops to transfer him out of the courtroom. Except Zahir's counsel, all others completed the cross-examination of the forensic artist.