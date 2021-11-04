US ‘black lists’ Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware

WASHINGTON: US authorities on Wednesday put the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware on a list of restricted companies, taking aim at software central to a scandal over surveillance of journalists and officials.
The company, NSO, was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians and business executives worldwide were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus software.
Smartphones infected with Pegasus are essentially turned into pocket spying devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look through their photos, track their location and even turn on their camera without them knowing.
"These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct repression, which is the practice of governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders" the US Commerce Department said in a statement.
PERTH, Australia: A four-year-old Australian girl abducted from a campsite 18 days ago was discovered "alive and well"...
LONDON: On a dark autumn evening, first-timers arriving for self-defence classes at Urban Fit and Fearless are asked...
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa could be overrun by rebels within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group...
San Francisco: Netflix on Wednesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global...
Rome: Portraits of acid attack victims have gone on show at Italy’s Uffizi art gallery alongside a sculpture by...
London: A graduate college at Oxford University could be renamed after a Vietnamese billionaire whose budget airline...