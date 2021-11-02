Shabbir crowned Defence Raya Open Golf champ

LAHORE: With an aggregate 4-round score of 273, fifteen under par, Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad Golf Club emerged as the champion of Defence Raya Open Golf Championship beating his nearest rival M. Shahzad of Lahore Garrison by a margin of eleven strokes at the Defence Raya course in Monday.

Over the four rounds Shabbir Iqbal was a principal super one in full control of his golfing expertise and skills and starting from round one he remained the top name on the leader board with a 70 gross on the first day, followed by a 67 on the second day another useful 70 on the third day and a spectacular 66 on the final day on Monday.

And the one who succeeded in doing so was the industrious one of Lahore Garrison, M. Shahzad. His scores were 70, 77, 68 and 69 and the aggregate for four championship days was 284, four under par. That he ended up as the runners up is a fulfilling moment for him.

Ending up at third slot was Aadil Jehangir of PAF Skyview and he is another trained one who is going to be amongst the notable ones of the national golf circuit. His four rounds scores were 71, 72, 74 and 73 and the overall aggregate 290, two over par.

Other position holders were Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) at 292, Muhammed Alam (PAF Skyview)292, Wisal Khan (Peshawar ), Taimoor Khan (Peshawar ) Talat Ijaz(Gymkhana) and M. Munir (Rawalpindi) all at 296, Ahmed Baig (PAF Skyview )and Ashiq Hussain (Multan ) at 297.

Results of Senior Professionals Event: Nisar Hussain first; Javed Inayat second; Irfan Mehmood third. At the conclusion of the chmpionship the prizes and cash awards were given to the top performers by Lt Gen Abdul Aziz, Corps Commander, Lahore in the presence of participating golf professionals and golfers.