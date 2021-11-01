People using gas compressors in abundance

Rawalpindi : A large number of consumers in Rawalpindi city have installed gas compressors, depriving many fellow citizens of the commodity supply even in routine hours.

Some domestic, as well as commercial consumers, have reportedly installed illegal gas compressors which hedge on gas pressure like water motors used in summer to enhance water pressure.

The price of compressors in the market ranges from Rs2,000 to Rs4,000 and is openly available in markets.

The people urged the concerned authorities to check the illegal sale of compressors.

Acute shortage of gas has made the lives of the people miserable.

Mostly localities in Rawalpindi including Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora.