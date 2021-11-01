CM condemns PDM’s ‘negative politics

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday condemned the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said it was not a time for political point-scoring.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that there was a need to exhibit unity and solidarity in our ranks. He said that interest of Pakistan was the topmost priority of the present government and would remain the same always.

The chief minister said that there was no room for politics of chaos and political parties should give priority to the national interest.The negative approach of the opposition parties was against the national interest, he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that it was a good omen to resolve issue amicably and with mutual understanding.According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that everyone had exhibited farsightedness and wisdom in resolving the TLP issue in the larger interest of the country. He said, “Our religion Islam also teaches us to resolve disputes amicably.”

VACCINATION: On the special instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the drive of inoculating corona vaccine to citizens at their doorsteps was being carried out successfully.In a press statement, the chief minister said that one million people were being vaccinated on daily basis, adding that 18,000 teams had been constituted for this purpose.

The chief minister appealed to the citizens to get benefit from this campaign and protect themselves and their love-ones from corona by getting themselves vaccinated. He said that the campaign would continue till November 12.

Usman Buzdar said that coronavirus was still affecting people in Punjab and therefore preventions and vaccination was utmost necessary to avoid financial and life losses. He said that free-of-cost vaccine was being inoculated across the province. He also directed the district administrations and health authorities to play an effective role in making this campaign a success.