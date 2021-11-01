Mistakes were made

In the last three years, the PTI has failed to take timely decisions about all major matters. These delays create problems for the government and people alike. A number of cases became full-fledged issues simply because the government doesn’t make sagacious decisions. There were delays in imports of wheat, sugar and gas; the government locked horns with the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP), and there are delays in decisions which are routine matters were delayed to the point that they were highlighted in the international media. The TLP situation too is mishandled and unnecessarily prolonged. Strange and dismissive statements by ministers further complicate matters.

The government needs to be sure about what it’s doing and it needs to be more proactive in matters that directly affect the life of the people.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad