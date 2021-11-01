Prejudice exposed

Once again, Pakistan has been placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Last year, Pakistan’s parliament passed several laws to prevent the illegal flow of money abroad and severely penalise those involved in any malpractice. As far as UN-designated terror groups are concerned, Islamabad also fared well in this area. Most of the outfits or those allegedly involved in terror financing have been either banned or put behind the bars.

Given the above measures taken by the government, the FATF’s decision seems highly biased. The question is: was the FATF's decision based on merit or were there some external inimical powers that intentionally wanted Pakistan to be pestered for one reason or another?

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob