UoP convocation: CM’s aide says efforts on to ease universities’ financial crunch

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Saturday said the government was striving to steer the universities out of the financial difficulties.

“During the last one year, five of our universities have been included in the world ranking that speaks volumes about our government’s performance,” he added.

He was addressing the convocation for the 2018 academic session at University of Peshawar (UoP) as the Pro-Vice Chancellor and chief guest.

UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees presided over the function.

Higher Education Secretary Muhammad Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Governor Secretariat Saiful Islam and other high-ranking officials, professors, scholars and educationists also attended the convocation. About 320 graduates, including 202 girls, were awarded degrees, while 19 PhD and 20 MPhil scholars also received degrees. Whereas 27 students, including 19 girls, were awarded gold medals.

In his address, Kamran Bangash said the smiles on the faces of the graduating students and their parents was in fact a matter of pride.

“Our government wants to see the smiling faces of the youth forever,” he said.

He added that a learner could become a good leader.

He appreciated the Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees for elevating the university to climax of success. He said that in the last four years, the University of Peshawar did not raise the fee.

Kamran Bangash said the government had provided financial assistance of Rs1 billion to the university thus far.

Earlier, the chief guest and the vice-chancellor distributed degrees and gold medals among the graduates.