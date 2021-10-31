Minister inquires after drummer Pappu at PKLI

ByOur correspondent
LAHORE : On the instructions of the chief minister, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquired after drum artist Pappu Saeen at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and presented him a cheque for Rs200,000.
The internationally known drummer, Pappu Saeenn, is undergoing treatment at PKLI. He has been diagnosed with liver cancer.
On the occasion, the culture minister said that instructions had been issued to the health of the relevant department at PKLI for better care of the artist.
He said, “Pappu Saeen is our asset. We pray to Allah Almighty for his early recovery.”
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Saturday announced that November 1 will be...
LAHORE : Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed upon the need to make collective efforts to...
Islamabad : During the period between 1998 to 2019, the number of non-poor people in Pakistan has increased from 6.7%...
LAHORE :M Aslam Chaudhary, father of PRO to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Imran Aslam, passed away on Saturday.His...
Rawalpindi : As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Saturday continued their march...
Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has urged the heads of higher...