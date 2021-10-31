Minister inquires after drummer Pappu at PKLI

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : On the instructions of the chief minister, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro inquired after drum artist Pappu Saeen at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and presented him a cheque for Rs200,000.

The internationally known drummer, Pappu Saeenn, is undergoing treatment at PKLI. He has been diagnosed with liver cancer.

On the occasion, the culture minister said that instructions had been issued to the health of the relevant department at PKLI for better care of the artist.

He said, “Pappu Saeen is our asset. We pray to Allah Almighty for his early recovery.”