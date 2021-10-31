Manora beach opens to public after renovation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Manora beach upon the completion of the Rs650 million ‘Improvement of Water Front Development at Manora Beach’ project.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said the Manora beach was one of the most beautiful places his government had developed to provide a safe, secure, neat and clean family recreational place to the people of Karachi.

“We are planning to develop a jetty at Sea View to start a ferry service from the Clifton area to the Manora beach,” the CM announced.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi, Minorities Affairs Minister Gianchand Essarani, Works and Services Minister Zia Abbas Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and others.

“The project is a part of overall development of Karachi,” the CM explained, adding that at present, the Manora beach was under-utilised and there was a very low number of visitors coming there due to lack of facilities like sitting spaces, dining areas, toilets, shades and others amenities.

He said his objective was to ensure basis facilities to attract the public’s attention towards Manora. “This eventually will increase visitors and improve the development of this area,” he remarked and added that the project would result in economic activities in the area.

According to Shah, Karachi’s beaches were a main tourist attraction and one of the distinguishing features of the city.

He said that due to the dearth of entertainment avenues, especially for the middle and lower-middle class, people had only Clifton, Sea View, Hawke’s Bay and Sandspit beaches to go.

“Since these destination areas are just beaches and not developed, they got stale and there was a dire need for some new developments,” he said.

The CM said that this would be the first fully developed beach in Karachi and the design had all the requirements of family entertainment in a secure environment.

He recalled that two years ago, he had visited the Manora area and was given a detailed briefing on the need for developing the area.

“Despite Covid and other issues, we developed the area,” he said. He added that when he was a child, he used to visit Manora with his parents on a boat but today’s children had become addicted to mobile phones and electronic gadgets like mobile phones.

Shah said that his government had earlier developed the Jehangir Park after it had been abandoned. He also pointed out other projects he developed in Karachi.

The CM also informed the ceremony about the ‘rich history’ of Manora. “It is said that the fleet of Alexander the Great had anchored at Manora and then during the Talpur era, a port was developed there to protect the city,” he stated.

He said the completed project would be handed over to the Manora Cantonment, and expressed the hope that the area would remain open to the public.

The local government minister said the project had been constructed by a professional team of the Karachi Development Authority. He added that similar recreational projects would be developed in the city.

Wahab announced the construction of a road from Machhli Chowk to KANUP for Rs500 million. He said 250 new buses were being brought to the city to resolve the transport issue.

The project

The project was launched for Rs650 million as an Annual Development Programme scheme. It has a parking area spreading over an acre of land.

It has a front structure of 7.91 acres with 29 gazebos and L-shaped benches along with tables. It has 30 small, three medium and one large hexagonal Teflon shades.

There are 76 park benches on the beach. A separate play area has been developed for children.