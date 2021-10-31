PSW set to launch next week

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to introduce Pakistan Single Window’s (PSW) subscription to facilitate businesses and to integrate new banking module to simplify subscription mechanism to conduct seamless financial transactions, a statement said on Saturday.

The PSW is an initiative with a hope of transforming the trade and industry ecosystem. The program encompasses several aligned smaller initiatives to support PSW’s cause of transforming trade.

Shaukat Tarin, advisor to Prime Minister on finance will launch the modules on Monday in an event that will host multiple stakeholders of PSW including representatives from government departments, development partners, business community and members of public and private sector entities connected to international trade.

The statement said the introduction of new modules will significantly help in ease of doing business in Pakistan. "The subscription module lets users subscribe and access PSW’s services in a matter of minutes and removes multiple obstacles and unnecessary regulatory requirements in getting a user ID for customs and other regulatory clearances," it added. The integration of banking module, it said, will allow users to conduct their financial transactions in a seamless manner by eliminating SBP mandated Electronic Import Forms (EIF) and Electronic Form for Exports (EFE) forms.