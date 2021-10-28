Two killed in robberies

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in as many incidents of robberies in Khairpur and Qambher-Shahdadkot.
A motorcyclist, identified as Moula Bakhash Phulpoto, was killed on the Wisrio Wahan Link Road in Khairpur, when he offered resistance against an attempt to rob him of his motorcycle. The relatives of the deceased, along with the body, staged a sit-in on the National Highway Khairpur near Therhi, causing suspension of traffic. They were demanding arrest of the killers and ended the sit- in after the DSP assured them of arresting the culprits.
Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead Toufiq Ahmed Abro on the Naseerabad Road in Qambher-Shahdadkot. Police said that the motive of killing was yet to be ascertained, while parents of the deceased claimed it was robbery.
