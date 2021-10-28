Swat varsity VC sent on forced leave again

PESHAWAR: University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Aimal Khan has been sent on forced leave again till the completion of his tenure in December this year. A formal notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday.
Dr Aimal had been sent on forced leave a few months ago for his reported inefficient performance and alleged irregularities in the university but he had moved court and won relief.
The notification issued on Wednesday stated: “The governor of KhyberPakhtunkhwa/chancellor has been pleased to send the vice-chancellor, University of Swat, on forced leave for the remaining period of his tenure i.e. 18-12-2021 with immediate effect.”
