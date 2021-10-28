PM thanks Saudi crown prince for financial support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for extending financial support to Pakistan.

The prime minister in particular mentioned the $3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the $1.2 billion financing of refined petroleum products. "I want to thank Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pakistan with $3 bln as deposit in Pak’s central bank & financing refined petroleum product with $1.2 bln," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Imran Khan said the Kingdom of Saudi Arbia had always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

“KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times including now when world confronts rising commodity prices," he said. The two leaders had met this week in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of Middle East Green Initiative summit on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Prince of Wales Charles and exchanged views on the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in Glasgow from Sunday.

The prime minister underscored that every nation must play its due role in combating the climate change in accordance with the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities. Highlighting Pakistan s full commitment to play its due role in addressing the global environmental challenges he informed the Prince of Wales about Pakistan s recent submission of its revised nationally determined contributions under Paris Agreement.

He said Pakistan has an ambitious target of 50 percent overall reduction of projected Green House Gases emissions by 2030. In the regional context the prime minister underscored Pakistan s interest in a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.