In the first term of Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, there were several jalsas held in Islamabad. Then, during Nawaz Sharif’s second term, religious parties planned a demonstration in Islamabad. When Nawaz Sharif last became prime minister, we had Imran Khan’s dharnas in Islamabad.

In order to keep PTI supporters from reaching the Red Zone, the police placed containers on Kaak Pull and other entry points to Islamabad. Getting to the office in Blue Area was another huge pain as barriers were placed on Fazal-e-Haq Road, so that only one vehicle could get in or out. TLP’s blockade of the Faizabad Interchange for 22 days in 2017 does not need any elaboration. The authorities should realise that the SOPs for controlling crowds made 30 years ago, when the population of the twin cities was less than a third of what it is today, are now totally out of date. The Islamabad administration should review the relevant SOPs because it is not a matter of law and order only. It is a matter of the economy and public welfare, both of which are badly battered.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad