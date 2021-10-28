Four robbers posing as policemen arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four members of a gang who had allegedly been looting and kidnapping people by posing as police personnel. Noman Ali, Akbar Azad, Abdur Raheem and Waqar Aslam were arrested during a raid in Korangi while three others, including a female gang member, managed to escape the scene.

Police said the suspects were involved in conducting raids at different houses in the area by posing themselves as police personnel, looting cash and other valuables and ransom kidnapping. Police recovered weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. A case has been registered while and investigation is under way.