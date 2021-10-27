Exhibition: Life in a play

Islamabad: Satrang Gallery is holding an exhibition titled, ‘Life in a play’, a two-person exhibition of Minaa Mohsin and Farazeh Syed today (Wednesday) from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These two brilliant painters have each created vibrant scenes for audiences and viewers to sink into. These vignettes or slices of life are like the moving parts of a play, at times absurd, at others dramatic, sometimes contradictory then coming together to create a complete journey.

The title of the exhibition references Shakespeare’s often quoted comparison of the stages of life to the acts of a play. These artists choose to depict the female form within these scenes, either directly or through representation, in order to highlight female dynamism - passion, creativity, assertiveness. Sometimes playfully depicted and framed, sometimes more intense, these paintings narrate the story of each unique character.