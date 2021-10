Haider, Hasnain move into Tashkent junior tournament pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haider Ali and Hasnain Ali moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Tashkent ATF 14 & Under in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Hasnain defeated Roman Evteshin from Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-0 in the first round while Haider thrashed wildcard entrant Dadajon Burxonov from Uzbekistan 6-1, 6-4.

However, Durraid Durrani was smashed by Abdulloh Dilshodov from Uzbekistan 0-6, 0-6 and Hamza Ali was overpowered by Danila Kvasov from Uzbekistan 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.