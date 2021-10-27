No options left

Before the 2018 elections, there was hope that when the PTI came to power, it would restore the quality of people’s lives and minimise living expenses.

The PTI agenda – as of its predecessors – had been to alleviate poverty and end corruption. It has lived up to neither. The prevalent inflation and the resultant poverty have, if anything, given strength to corruption. Our experience of electing a relatively new party in government has proved to be a bad venture. The prime minister should remember that recent policies have created an economically destitute class, while pushing the country to the fourth most expensive in the world. It is the need of the hour that past promises be remembered and kept.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana