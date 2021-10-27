Xi calls for new progress in mly equipment, weapons

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the People's Liberation Army, China's armed forces, according to a report from the official Xinhua media on Tuesday.
Xi, who is also chair of China's central military commission (CMC), made the comments at a conference in Beijing, according to the report. China's strategic capabilities had been enhanced by "leapfrog development" in military equipment and weapons, said Xi.
Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, also said that China should pursue self-reliance in technology and make an "all-out" push to accelerate modernisation and build a "world-class" army, according to the report. Hailing the historic achievements in weaponry and equipment development over the past five years.
KABUL: Women activists in Kabul held up signs that read "why is the world watching us die in silence?" on Tuesday,...
TORONTO: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau overhauled his cabinet on Tuesday and named women to the foreign affairs and...
DARBANDIKHAN, Iraq: Iraqi officials warned on Tuesday of a drastic drop in the flow of water in a river from Iran due...
BEIJING: China placed a city of four million people under lockdown on Tuesday, ordering them not to leave home except...
SEOUL: Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at...
THE HAGUE: Police around the world arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying...