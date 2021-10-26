Two drug pushers arrested, charas recovered

SUKKUR: The Model Court, Mirpur Mathello, has acquitted the Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Haleem...
SUKKUR: As many as 50 illegal electricity connections were removed by the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company on...
SUKKUR: PPP leader Khursheed Shah said the incumbent government has weakened the state and democracy to an extent that...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday said a uniform policy was formulated for the...
ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition highlighting various activities of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, a motor...
PESHAWAR: The first-year students of medical colleges on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the holding of...