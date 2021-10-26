Foreign Office to get new secretary

ISLAMABAD: A new set of transfers and postings at the Foreign Office is on the cards with new ambassadors likely to head embassies in the important capitals of KSA and China. The foreign secretary is also likely to be replaced soon, sources told The News.

Top-level reshuffling in the Foreign Office is on the cards. According to sources, the Foreign Office could have a new secretary in a couple of weeks provided the summary is approved by the prime minister. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moeenul Haq could be the new Foreign Secretary, in which case incumbent Sohail Mahmood is likely to replace him in Beijing.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner for Canada Khurram Rathore has reached Saudi Arabia after being appointed as the country’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia replacing Lieut Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar, who was appointed ambassador only earlier this year after recalling Raja Ejaz. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Monday that Khurram Rathore, a career diplomat who had assumed the High Commission in Ottawa only two months ago, has arrived in Saudi Arabia and joined Prime Minister's entourage. He remained part of high echelon consultations during the visit of the Prime Minister and is likely to return home tomorrow (Wednesday) for further briefing since consent from the host country for his appointment as ambassador for Saudi Arabia is yet to be ascertained. The sources pointed out that the government has not yet formally informed the KSA about the change of envoy. Bilal was on a two year posting as ambassador to Saudi Arabia after retirement from the army.

Some more changes of ambassadors in significant capitals are likely in a couple of weeks, the sources said. Aasim Iftikhar, Spokesman of the Foreign Office, wasn’t available for his comments till Monday evening.