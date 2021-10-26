Murderer arrested

Islamabad: Lohi Bher Police has arrested an accused allegedly involved in the murder case, a police spokesman said.

He said that, the accused Muhammad Khaliq has murdered a citizen Muhammad Arslan resident of a private housing society and injured his mother.DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar took the notice of the incident and directed concerned police to arrest the accused.

The police team traced the accused on scientific lines and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.DIG (Operations) Islamabad has announced commendation certificates and cash awards for the police team.