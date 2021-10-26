IIU rector calls for uniform education system

Islamabad: Rector of International Islamic University (IIU) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has called for a uniform educational system, adding that bridging the gap between religious seminaries and modern educational institutions is the need of the hour.

Addressing a dialogue organised by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) at Baluchistan University, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the religious leaders, scholars, ‘khanqas’ and ‘mashaikh’ had a vital role to protect the ideology of Islam and Pakistan.

He was addressing a Dialogue session titled “our education system, single curriculum and role of religious scholars”. Executive Director of the IRD Dr Husnul Amin was present along with other researchers and scholars.

Dr Masoom said since counselling and deliberation is a Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), religious and modern educational institutions should join hands in this regard and they must be given due opportunities to contribute in preparation of a single curriculum.

He said different recommendations and suggestions for a uniform national curriculum and education system should be formulated as the federal government is taking serious steps in this regard, and in the first phase a uniform education system has been introduced at the primary level.

"Protection of the young generation from atheism is a big challenge for us as atheism is spreading among the youth at present." He said importance of madrassas and religious scholars cannot be denied. Dr. Husnul amin, Executive Director of the Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue, said that recommendations of this session shall be shared with concerned forums for formulation of a comprehensive policy.