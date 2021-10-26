Pervez Khattak’s brother may quit PTI

NOWSHERA: Former provincial minister Liaqat Khattak, the brother of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, and his son, former tehsil nazim, Ahad Khattak, have reportedly decided to quit the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sources said on Monday.

The sources said Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak is expected to tender resignation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly within the next three days.It was learnt that Ahad Khattak held a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the presence of the party provincial head and former minister Najmuddin Khan.

Liaqat Khattak is expected to contest the by-election on the PPP ticket. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to visit the Liaqat Khattak House in Islamabad where the father and the son would announce the decision about joining the PPP at a press conference.

Over 300 former representatives of the local government and local elders arrived in Manki Sharif and authorized Liaqat Khattak to make a decision. At the residence of Asghar Khattak, the dissident workers of the PTI gathered to give vent to their feelings.

They said that they were ignored in the last three years and were deceived in the name of reconciliation by Pervez Khattak.The dissident PTI workers alleged that Pervez Khattak had pushed them into a blind alley. They complained that the party leadership did not redress their grievances and they felt ignored, which had forced them to part ways with

the PTI.