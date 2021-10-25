Cop on polio duty martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable, who was deputed to provide security to polio vaccinators, was martyred when armed motorcyclists opened fire on him near a hotel on Multan Road here on Sunday.

It was learnt that constable Ikramullah, 34, of the Frontier Reserve Police, was providing security to the polio vaccinators when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him. The cop was deputed at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotla Saidan and was returning back after performing duty when the gunmen lying in wait sprayed him with bullets. The cop sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The attackers took away the official rifle and motorcycle of the slain constable while fleeing the area.