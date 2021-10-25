Covid-19 positivity ratio plummets below 1.4pc

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Sunday was recorded at 23,917 with 591 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 737 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighteen corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, 15 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and three of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 18 deaths that occurred, six of them were under treatment on ventilators. There were 1,614 COVID-infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID-dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.The National COVID positivity ratio, during the past 24 hours, was recorded at 1.35 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Sargodha, 25 percent, Peshawar, 22 percent, Lahore, 22 percent and Multan, 40 percent.The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four cities i.e. Swabi, 29 percent, Bannu, 27 percent, Gujrat, 21 percent, and Multan, 40 percent.Around 222 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).Some 43,522 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,975 in Sindh, 16,845 in Punjab, 9,975 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,488 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 497 in Balochistan, 442 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 300 in AJK.Around 1,216,242 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.