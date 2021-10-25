Road construction starts in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Chairman of the Torghar District Development Advisory Committee Laiq Mohammad Khan inaugurated the work on Soray Ashary-Shingle Road at a cost of Rs20 million on Sunday.

“This road would link dozens of villages with the district headquarters,” the lawmaker told a gathering after inaugurating the artery.

He said that Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district by the government in 2011, was deprived of basic health, education, road and other infrastructure but he got approved mega development schemes.

“The time is now far when people of this district would enjoy the civic services as execution of the mega roads projects is underway,” he said.