Road construction starts in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Chairman of the Torghar District Development Advisory Committee Laiq Mohammad Khan inaugurated the work on Soray Ashary-Shingle Road at a cost of Rs20 million on Sunday.
“This road would link dozens of villages with the district headquarters,” the lawmaker told a gathering after inaugurating the artery.
He said that Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district by the government in 2011, was deprived of basic health, education, road and other infrastructure but he got approved mega development schemes.
“The time is now far when people of this district would enjoy the civic services as execution of the mega roads projects is underway,” he said.
PESHAWAR: The traffic police have taken action against 1,083,041 people for various violations during the last three...
GHALLANAI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl organised a grand jirga against the merger of erstwhile Federally...
SWABI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa farmers have asked the government to establish a chamber of agriculture on the pattern...
PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police on Sunday claimed to have busted two gangs of street criminals and arrested five of...
PESHAWAR: A number of people who have invested in a private housing scheme, on Sunday protested the delay in the...
PESHAWAR: The opposition parties , including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , Pakistan People’s Party and Jamiat...