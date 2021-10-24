Shafqat chairs PIFD Senate meeting

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training/Pro-Chancellor Shafqat Mahmood visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and chaired the 11th meeting of PIFD Senate in capacity as Deputy Chairperson of the Senate.

According to a press release, Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi, Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Gohar Ejaz, Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITMS, Mian Kashif Ishfaq, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, VC, GCU and other dignitaries/members of the senate of PIFD were present there. Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba welcomed the newly-appointed members of the Senate. Different academic, financial and administrative matters related to PIFD were discussed in meeting and the annual budget 2021-22 was approved. Regularisation of employees, benefits/ scheme for employees and international memberships were also discussed.