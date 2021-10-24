IMDC focuses on medical students’ career development

Islamabad : Career Development Office of Islamabad Medical and Dental College (IMDC) arranged another very useful workshop for their students and graduates to create awareness and to provide information about different career opportunities, says a press release.

The topic for this session was ‘Road to the United States; The Decision, the Challenges and the Outcomes.’

Consultant Nephrologist Dr. Danyal Hassan delivered an insightful and informative lecture and discussed the possibilities, challenges, procedures, requirements and best practices for going to the U.S. for higher studies and jobs in the field of medicine.

A large number of IMDC students and graduates participated in the session and found it to be quite useful. They thanked the IMDC and CDO management for conducting such a beneficial session.

IMDC Managing Director Yasir Khan Niazi and Head of CDO Prof. Dr. Iram Iqbal expressed that the development of IMDC students is among the top priorities for the college management.

Head of Communications Imran Ali Ghouri expressed that IMDC management will keep arranging more such workshops periodically for the career building of medical students.