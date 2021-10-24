President urges Ulema to help people practise moral values

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Ulema that besides teaching the importance of Islamic rituals, they should also inform the people about their obligation to practice moral values. He was addressing via video link the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held at the Sindh Governor House on Friday night.

Dr Alvi said Pakistanis have the potential to become one of strongest nations in the world by following the teachings of the Holy Quran and adopting the practices of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said the government has been making efforts to impart quality education to children in the country.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a big step by deciding to establish the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority (RAA). Media is one of the pillars of the state, so it is supposed to play an important role in educating citizens about their responsibilities, he added.

‘An opportunity’

Governor Imran Ismail said the PM requires Ulema’s support to transform Pakistan into a welfare country along the lines of the state of Madina. He said Ulema should support Khan to achieve the noble cause.

He also said religious scholars from all over the world would be included in the proposed RAA, but Pakistani Ulema would lead it. “Allah has granted us an opportunity, so we will develop Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Madina.”

Ismail said children should be taught that Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life should be followed as a role model. He said Seerat-un-Nabi’s (PBUH) teachings start at primary school level to inform students of the life and habits of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the early education level.

Milad at CM House

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah organised a programme `Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)’ at the Banquet Hall of the CM House on Saturday, in which leading Naat khuwan and Ulema, including Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim Soho and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, participated.

Those who attended the Milad programme included diplomats of Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Oman and Qatar, provincial ministers, the chief secretary, the IGP, advisers and special assistants to the CM, businessmen, religious scholars, Ramzan Chippa, Bashir Farooqi, Sarwat Aijaz Qadri and Haji Hanif Tayyab.

Renowned Naat Khawan Siddiq Ismail, Imran Shaikh Attari, Ghulam Shabbir Yousfi, Hassan Bin Khursheed, Mohammad Kamran Qadri and Rehan Qadri recited Naat, while Syed Salman Gul hosted the programme.

Adviser on Zakat, Ushr & Religious Affairs Fayaz Butt arranged the programme. Muhammad Ibrahim Soho Qadri Mehmood and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman spoke about the life and teaching of Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). The CM thanked the participants for attending the programme, which was shown live on social media.