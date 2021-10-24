ANF arrests four smugglers with narcotics in raids

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Saturday claimed arresting four drug peddlers in raids.

A team of the force conducted a raid on an office of a private courier company in Korangi and seized one kilogram of crystal meth that was being smuggled to Bahrain.

In another raid, the ANF team conducted a raid on a private courier company in Korangi and found 500 grams of weed that was being smuggled to Canada.

According to an ANF spokesperson, a team, in a joint operation with Rangers personnel, arrested a suspect, Yasin, son of Abdur Rehman, and seized 72kg of hashish, 1.5kg of heroin and 3.15kg of crystal meth.

A case has been registered against him at the ANF Sukkur police station.

Moreover, ANF Clifton police arrested three suspects, Ejaz, Javed alias Shahbaz and Salman Khan, during a raid in Lahore, and seized 19kg of heroin and impounded vehicles used in the smuggling of drugs. The suspects were wanted by the ANF Clifton police.