NKATI protests 20pc sales tax

Karachi: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) on Saturday demanded the government to immediately withdraw 20 percent additional sales tax on electricity bills by K Electric.

Faisal Moiz Khan, president NKATI said collection of additional sales tax from registered consumers is a total injustice which will increase the cost of production immensely.

NKATI president further said if the government wants industries to flourish and create more employment opportunities, “then anti-business and anti-industrial measures must be avoided, so that the domestic industries can get back on their feet in the face of the dire economic situation due to Covid-19”.