NKATI protests 20pc sales tax

Karachi: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) on Saturday demanded the government to immediately withdraw 20 percent additional sales tax on electricity bills by K Electric.
Faisal Moiz Khan, president NKATI said collection of additional sales tax from registered consumers is a total injustice which will increase the cost of production immensely.
NKATI president further said if the government wants industries to flourish and create more employment opportunities, “then anti-business and anti-industrial measures must be avoided, so that the domestic industries can get back on their feet in the face of the dire economic situation due to Covid-19”.
Paris: Several OECD nations including Britain, Japan and the United States have agreed to halt government-supported...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund signed a financial agreement with seven partner organizations to...
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines received delivery of second A320 aircraft acquired on dry lease from Bank of...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,600 per tola on Saturday.According to the data released by All...
New York: In seeking capital to build up his fledgling media venture, former US president Donald Trump has turned to...
Beauharnois: With vast amounts of cheap and renewable electricity mostly generated from hydro dams, Quebec is seeing...