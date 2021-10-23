Gold rates up Rs1,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,400 per tola on Monday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), the precious metal closed the day in the local market at Rs125,600/tola.

Similarly, the 10 gram gold price increased by Rs1,201 to Rs107,682.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,793/ounce. Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola.

The price of 10 gram silver also remained same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained Rs500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.