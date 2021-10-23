Social problems linked to inflation, unemployment

LAHORE: The government should realise growing economic problems of every household understanding the people’s economic insecurity and end the growing political turmoil in country.

The growing number of unemployed people in the country is a matter of concern while increase in the number of domestic disputes and divorces has become the biggest social problem.

These views were expressed by the women discussants in Jang Economic Session on “Challenges of making household budget and running businesses in prevailing political economic situation”. The panelists were Tehmina Saeed, Tabassum Anwaar, Faiza Malik, Nabeela Shaheen and Sajida Mir while hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Tehmina Saeed said inflation was not a new phenomenon but in present government it had become out of control increasing the gap between the rich and the poor. She said the rich was getting richer from withdrawing money from the same economy so there was a dire need of transparent accountability to address the issue. She said farmers were paid good price of the crops which pushed inflation and this could be controlled through effective market committees’ mechanism. Further, awareness should be created among consumers for their rights. She suggested for paying attention to acquire modern technology. Tabassum Anwaar said lack of a checks and balances system at the societal and national level was the cause of rise in inflation. She appreciated the government steps in COVID-19 to protect the economy. Further, the government is still giving special subsidies to farmers to reduce the cost of production of sugar and other products to benefit the commoners. She believed that the positive impact of government measures to solve economic and social problems would be noticeable in the coming months.

Faiza Malik said that the COVID-19 and the political and economic situation of the country adversely affected all sections of society. The present government has not taken any effective practical steps to solve the people's problems and growing chaos since coming to power.

She asked both the government and the opposition to play their role in resolving the crisis to end the political turmoil. She observed that growing prices directly increase the problems of housewives. Rising prices of vegetables and pulses on a daily basis are affecting the household budget.

Nabeela Shaheen said COVID-19 global economic pressure had most negative impact on the economic activities and employment of women, especially low-wage earners which resulted in an increase in domestic violence, quarrels and increased the divorce rates. She said three policies were made between 2012 and 2018 for women social protection but not a single implemented so failed to get the desired results. She asked for provision of good employment opportunities to women for their empowerment. She believed that if timely measures were not taken to curb inflation and improve the economy then class difference would widen in the future.

Sajida Mir said that women were directly affected by the country's economic instability or rising unemployment as they always fought for their rights alone. She asked the government to provide better employment opportunities for women providing them a special platform through which they can earn a living without middlemen and stand on their own feet. She demanded the government make cosmetics expensive instead of increasing the prices of vegetables, pulses, ghee and everything else needed by the common man as it was need of the commoner survival. Otherwise, the revolution of the people will sweep away all the rulers, she observed.