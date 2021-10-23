‘E-tendering system to improve governance’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Local Government Department is ensuring transparency in all the development projects and e-tendering system has been introduced for further improving the governance and creating ease in doing business.

He termed the implementation of e-trending system a revolutionary step of the incumbent government. While giving details of the e-tendering system, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that now anyone from across the globe could take part in trending process. This system will provide equal opportunities to the contractors of Pakistan Engineering Council.

The minister stated that with the help of this system a dashboard would be established for monitoring at the provincial level besides holding phase-wise awareness sessions in all the divisions for providing guidance to the contractors. Public service and transparency are the hallmark of the present government, he said. Local government has launched a number of development projects and completion of these schemes will not only uplift the living standard of the people but also ensure provision of basic facilities to them, he stated.